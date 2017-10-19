Madelaine Petsch isn't shy about talking about her boyfriend Travis Mills — but is Travis Mills ready to talk about the actress' CW series, Riverdale?
That was the great question of Petsch's new YouTube video, in which she quizzed her boo on all things Cheryl Blossom. Except, according to Mills, he actually doesn't watch much of Riverdale at all — so, what gives?
Not watching your girlfriend's series may seem harsh, but it's not that Mills secretly hates the show — and, of course, he's seen episodes. The actor who once auditioned for the part of Jughead Jones actually has a cute reason for skipping out on most of the series.
"He's barely watched season 1, and just watched the season 2 premiere," Petsch says in the video.
"I have a disclaimer," adds Mills. "The only reason why I didn't get through season 1, I would just miss you, because you were gone."
Petsch films the series in Vancouver (a place her co-star K.J. Apa came under fire for claiming was "boring") but is based in Los Angeles, where her Flaked actor boo also lives. It makes sense that Mills would miss Petsch while watching Cheryl Blossom kick it with the River Vixens so very far away.
Of course, Mills can't be too salty about the CW show separating him from his girlfriend. Petsch told Cosmopolitan that Riverdale helped bring the pair together in the first place.
"[Mills] messaged me on Facebook in January of season 1 and congratulated me on the show. He had auditioned for Jughead. I think we just randomly had mutual friends, so we added each other. We kept in touch very rarely, not even that much, from January to February, and then the day I got back from season one in February I was bored in L.A., believe it or not. I was like, 'What am I gonna do?' I got my hair cut and he texted me like, 'Let's go to a movie!' We hung out and spent every single day together that I've been in L.A. since then, since February."
Mills may not watch much of Riverdale, but he definitely brushed up on his trivia to play Petsch's game. Watch the full video below, and see how well Petsch's guy does at answering all things Archie Comics.
