Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party should probably be put in history textbooks. The host and comedian invited seemingly every celebrity in Hollywood, and jam-packed the celebration with live music and a seriously addicting photobooth. David Spade was one of the guests in attendance, and while he says he never had the chance to speak to DeGeneres himself (mostly because he said he thought she was Justin Bieber for most of the party), he appeared on her show on Thursday to dish all the gossip you know went down when that many celebrities rub elbows.
Some notable highlights: Adele was lovely, he tried to talk to Oprah but thought better of it, and Kris Jenner was chatting with Jennifer Aniston while Kim Kardashian pestered her mom to take her home.
Advertisement
But the wildest part of the story begins when Spade bumps into rapper French Montana, who offered him weed and ended up putting Spade into what the comedian describes as a "half coma." A drug-induced celebrity-filled rager only sounds fun if you're, say, Snoop Dogg, but if you're David Spade, it means your brain shuts down and you almost ruin your reputation.
While Spade was busy spiraling, he missed things like P!nk and Oprah gabbing:
Two of my favorite people. Thank you for being there, @Oprah @Pink. I love you both. pic.twitter.com/g558J7hbqs— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 12, 2018
DeGeneres and Melissa Etheridge jamming:
Thank you, @metheridge, for a fun night. pic.twitter.com/x1MaOJSBCk— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 12, 2018
Alessia Cara performing:
And Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West serving looks:
DeGeneres described the night as the party to end all parties, but we hope she's wrong. I need something like this to become a yearly event. Celebrities spend so much of this season going to award shows and doing press, but I think I speak for all of us when I say Ellen DeGeneres' birthday is the real thing worth celebrating.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement