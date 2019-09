Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party should probably be put in history textbooks. The host and comedian invited seemingly every celebrity in Hollywood, and jam-packed the celebration with live music and a seriously addicting photobooth . David Spade was one of the guests in attendance, and while he says he never had the chance to speak to DeGeneres himself (mostly because he said he thought she was Justin Bieber for most of the party), he appeared on her show on Thursday to dish all the gossip you know went down when that many celebrities rub elbows.