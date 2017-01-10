Why Is Blac Chyna Hanging Out With French Montana?

If there 's one thing Blac Chyna knows how to do, it's create a controversial photo. Though whether or not she's actually privy to the controversy is anyone's guess. Recently, Chyna posted a photo in which she and rapper French Montana sit perched on the wing of a private plane. It's dark outside. Chyna looks unamused and decidedly chill in slip-on shoes. She is all of us when traveling. She captioned the photo, "Bruva!" Meanwhile, Montana sits next to her, looking a tad too styled and happy for a late-night flight wearing dark sunglasses. He captioned the photo, "Young legends," tagged Chyna, and included the wave emoji. What's going on here?
It all seems fine until you remember that French used to date Khloé Kardashian, Chyna's soon to be sister-in-law, and that Chyna's ex, Tyga, is Khloé sister's boyfriend and, of course, Chyna is engaged (and has a child with) their brother Rob Kardashian. We know, it's a lot. Shortly after the two posted the images, French shared another image of himself with The Weeknd wearing what looks like the same jeans. He captioned the image, "SET LIFE young legend in that p1 @theweeknd #staytuned." Ah, so will Chyna make a cameo Montana's new music video?
Oh, and lest we forget that Montana and Rob are also known to hang from time to time. Everything is fine. Nothing to see here — except a new music video sometime soon.
