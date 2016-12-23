Why Is Blac Chyna Posting About A Student Loan Forgiveness Scam?

It's difficult to trust Blac Chyna's social media presence after the seemingly orchestrated breakup with Rob Kardashian that occurred this weekend. So, when the reality star began posting about a student loan forgiveness program, the action seemed a little suspect. And it is. As BuzzFeed reports, the advertisement Chyna shared is a scam.
"Get rid of your student loans now!! Before it's too late and Obama is out of office," the caption read. Chyna seemed to be encouraging her followers to call a number and — hurry! — get rid of those pesky loans.
Both posts, which have since been taken down, provided the number for the Student Relief Center. This place isn't going to help with your student loans. The Student Relief Center would like to make money off of indebted students. And Chyna seemed to be promoting the shady organization.
So, why is Chyna posting about a scam? The CEO of a celebrity lifestyle marketing company told BuzzFeed that for the post, Chyna could have made up to $35,000. Chyna removed the posts, though, which makes it seem as if she's embarrassed to have shared them at all.
The reality television personality did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Below, find a screenshot of one of Chyna's posts.
