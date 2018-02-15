Oh, to be young and have a crush. Back in the day, many of us pined over the likes of Justin Timberlake, Shawn (Rider Strong) from Boy Meets World, and Will Smith circa the days of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato, however, were drawn to a man of a different species.
During a recent interview with BBC1's Grimmy, Gomez revealed that she and her former Princess Protection Program co-star had a thing for guys in purple.
"Demi said that Barney was hot," Grimmy told Gomez.
"He was, very much so," Gomez responded. "I remember her saying that at the age of eight, because he was! You have to be very fit, right, to do that because it's 50 pounds of a costume. So, he would take it off and he's got these muscles and he's sweating, and we're like, 'Okay, we are children.'"
Leave it to the former Disney stars to teach us that it's what's on the inside that counts.
Could rumored boyfriend Justin Bieber have some competition? Probably not, since Gomez didn't seem to remember the Barney actor's name.
"There's different ones, but the one we got was pretty great," she added.
Honestly, it would be one of the most amazing things if the Barney she was referring to was the same one who now has his own tantric sex business. But, we'll take what we can get for now.
Her days on the Barney set must have really been special, because Gomez still recalls the words to the songs she sang on the show, which is something she can't claim for some of her more recent hits.
Grimmy played a few of lines from her 2015 collaboration with ex-boyfriend Zedd, "I Want You To Know," and asked her to sing what came after. Despite her just saying that all of her hits "are just embedded" in her mind, Gomez unfortunately fell flat. The results were hilarious.
Of course, she shouldn't feel too bad considering that neither P!nk nor Lovato could remember some of their lyrics either!
You can watch the side-splitting interview below:
