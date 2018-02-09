Timberlake was not there in the beginning, and I was thankful for that, because there were barely a dozen people in the space half an hour into the event. I spoke with Mat Vlasic, the CEO of Bravado, the branding and merchandising division of Universal Music Group, and the man responsible for the success of West and Bieber’s merch. He told me that Timberlake had come to him with the idea for a merch line and a pop-up store. According to Vlasic, the products were all made in a day. Another spokesperson told me that they didn’t coordinate with the CFDA to put on the press preview: “We did it rogue,” they said.