Lush Is Supporting The Fight For Trans Rights, One Bath Melt At A Time

From the millions of dollars that Lancôme has raised as part of its ongoing partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to the Vaseline Healing Project that provides medically necessary skin care to communities in crisis all over the world, it's fair to say that there are a lot of beauty brands out there doing a lot of good. Lush's contributions to this category are numerous: The company has committed to raising money and awareness for causes like animal cruelty, the environment, and marriage rights over the years.
And today, the bath-bomb purveyors kicked off their latest, incredibly important human rights effort: a 14-day #TransRightsAreHumanRights campaign, launching in stores and online, that aims to create a platform for the transgender and questioning community and its allies. In honor of the new campaign, Lush announced a limited-edition bath melt, Inner Truth ($5.95), with all sales (minus taxes) donated to organizations that work to secure transgender rights. In addition to the campaign's partners — the Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity and the National Center for Transgender Equality — the purchase price proceeds will also be donated to other grassroots organizations, like BreakOUT!, Out in Schools, Translatina Network, and Unsilence. Images of these four organizations will also be featured on Lush's Charity Pot Hand and Body Lotion.
Advertisement
Even better, visit your local Lush store and you'll notice the shop's branding has been entirely replaced with quotes from the company's own transgender and non-binary employees to create a platform of visibility, and a show of solidarity. Lush will also be handing out pocket manuals, and releasing a series of short documentaries revealing real experiences of trans allies. For more resources, you can visit Lush's new Trans Rights landing page, which is loaded with more information for the trans community and its allies. Staying silent is no longer an option — and that's a good thing.
Advertisement