Rev up for some quality time with your couch, mid-month paycheck, and mobile or desktop device, because a three-day weekend is upon us. For those emerging from a deep winter hibernation, February 19 is President's Day, which means a day off from our desks, a sudden abundance of mattress sales, and the tail end of mid-season clothing discounts before we're inundated with swimsuits and cropped tops. One brand's clean out is another consumer's treasure trove, and since there's still quite a few weeks of winter left, shopping all of the discounted cold-weather stock will still be in your favor.
Up ahead are the sales you're going to want to make note of come the weekend. From Aritzia to The Outnet, these retailers are carrying everything from winter puffer coats to the perfect pair of sandals to inspire an upcoming vacation. To the checkout lines we go!