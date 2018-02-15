Rev up for some quality time with your couch, mid-month paycheck, and mobile or desktop device, because a three-day weekend is upon us. For those emerging from a deep winter hibernation, February 19 is President's Day, which means a day off from our desks, a sudden abundance of mattress sales, and the tail end of mid-season clothing discounts before we're inundated with swimsuits and cropped tops. One brand's clean out is another consumer's treasure trove, and since there's still quite a few weeks of winter left, shopping all of the discounted cold-weather stock will still be in your favor.