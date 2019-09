Where Is Antonio D'Amico, Gianni Versace's Boyfriend, Now?

Ultimately, Donatella prohibited D’Amico from moving into the house, and he received only a small percentage of the pension. He describes the period that came next as nightmarish. “I had never been through a depression and never saw a therapist as I was advised to; why did I need to tell someone else what had happened when I knew I was this way because Gianni’s death had torn me in two? I was in a nightmare, I felt nothing and gave no importance to anything...the house, the money...because it felt false to have expectations of life,” he told The Guardian