American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace has lost one very important fan. The new season of the true crime show focuses on the murder of the acclaimed fashion designer, Gianni Versace. His lover, Antonio D'Amico, has a prominent role and is played by Ricky Martin.
After seeing photos from the season; however, D'Amico isn't happy with the show. True crime shows have to carefully toe the line between truth and drama. D'Amico thinks the show has been filled with more sensationalism than truth.
In an interview with The Guardian, D'Amico said “There has been so much written and said about the murder, and thousands of suppositions, but not a trace of reality.”
The show has only released stills and descriptions, but D'Amico feels he's seen enough.
Particularly, the scene where D'Amico finds Versace's body after being shot. In the show, Ricky Martin cradles Edgar Ramirez, who plays Versace, as blood runs from his wounds. But for D'Amico, the moment wasn't nearly as intimate.
“I felt as if my blood had turned to ice,” he described. Once he finally found Versace, he wasn't able to see him very well, let alone hold him. “I saw Gianni lying on the steps, with blood around him. At that point, everything went dark. I was pulled away, I didn’t see any more,” D’Amico went on.
Another scene that D'Amico isn't a fan of shows Versace panicking at the thought of paparazzi catching the pair together. The television show portrays Versace as afraid of outing himself. In reality, D'Amico says that isn't true and that they "lived like a natural couple, there was never a problem."
Antonio D'Amico was never approached by American Crime Story or Ricky Martin to consult, but says he would welcome it. When the show premieres in 2018, D'Amico has no plans to watch it.
