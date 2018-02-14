This is easier said than done. While the many international franchises of The Bachelor stick to the same general premise, some of them go off-script. For instance, a handful of them either don't have hosts, or gave up on having a host after a couple of seasons and instead just use a voice-over. Some bring back old contestants to fill Harrison's shoes. But most do have someone they bring in and out of scenes to occasionally remind us that someone is actually in charge here, and it's wild.