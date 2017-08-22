Wait — How Much Does Chris Harrison Make, Anyway?

It's inarguable that Chris Harrison is a television icon — he's hosted The Bachelor and its brethren for over 15 years. However, when Variety published a list of TV star salaries, Harrison wasn't on it. His peers, like Ryan Seacrest and Pat Sajak, appeared on the "Reality/News/Host" segment; surely Harrison measures up to Seacrest or Sajak in terms of visibility? Lest you forget, Harrison also hosts Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. So, the question remains: How much does Chris Harrison make?
According to Variety's report, Seacrest makes about $12 million annually. Alec Baldwin, who now hosts Match Game on ABC, makes about $3 million annually (for that job specifically). Harrison probably lands somewhere between these two figures. Representation for Harrison did not immediately reply to Refinery29's request for comment.
In July of this year, The Ringer asked the same question: Just how much does this elusive reality star make? Harrison has the most plum gig of any Bachelor star. He doesn't have to fall in love; he just appears a couple times per episode to prove that he's still involved. And he's the most visible star of the show by far. (Do you remember Ben Flajnik? Neither do I.) The Ringer pointed to a TV Guide piece from 2011 that says Harrison makes $60,000 per episode of The Bachelor or Bachelorette. Given that there were 13 episodes of The Bachelor, 11 episodes of The Bachelorette this year, and presumably around 10 episodes of Bachelor In Paradise, his salary for the Bachelor franchise alone would be about $2 million for the year so far.
Then, there's the syndicated version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, which Harrison has hosted since 2015. Representation for ABC, where the show resides, declined to comment on Harrison's annual salary.
The short answer: No one knows how much Chris Harrison makes, which seems suspect. Either it's insignificant compared to Seacrest and his peers, or it's so monumental that Harrison doesn't want it slipping out. No matter what, though, we know that Harrison probably has the best job of them all: He gets to bear witness to The Bachelor.
