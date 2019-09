Wait — How Much Does Chris Harrison Make, Anyway?

In July of this year, The Ringer asked the same questio n: Just how much does this elusive reality star make? Harrison has the most plum gig of any Bachelor star. He doesn't have to fall in love; he just appears a couple times per episode to prove that he's still involved. And he's the most visible star of the show by far. (Do you remember Ben Flajnik? Neither do I.) The Ringer pointed to a TV Guide piece from 2011 that says Harrison makes $60,000 per episode of The Bachelor or Bachelorette. Given that there were 13 episodes of The Bachelor, 11 episodes of The Bachelorette this year, and presumably around 10 episodes of Bachelor In Paradise, his salary for the Bachelor franchise alone would be about $2 million for the year so far.