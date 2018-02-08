Anyone who uses Snapchat is a creator, whether you choose to draw artistic masterpieces or simply add emoji borders to your Snaps. In 2016, the app took this to new heights, allowing users to make custom Geofilters for weddings, birthdays, and other events. Now, Snapchat is taking things even further, with a new option that allows anyone to customize the app's most famous feature: lenses.
Starting today, anyone can easily personalize various face lenses for special events, though it will cost you a small fee. This is essentially the user version of the Lens Studio that Snapchat launched in December, which allows advertisers to create 3D augmented reality components à la the famous dancing hot dog.
The app is also introducing new font options. If that feels like a bit of deja vu, well, it is — Instagram launched its new font styles for Stories last week.
Click through to see how to use all the new features and elevate your Lenses to the next level.