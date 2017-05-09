Snapchat wants you to know that its bounds are limitless. Today, along with a slew of new creative tools, the app is unveiling limitless snaps, which are exactly what they sound like.
If the idea of your snap existing forever is enough to make your palms sweaty and induce fever dreams, take a deep breath. It isn't as scary as it sounds. Although your snap's lifespan can now extend far beyond 10 seconds (the previous timer maximum), your recipient can tap to close it at any point. The snap will still delete after it's been seen.
Video snaps are getting their own version of the limitless treatment. You'll notice that all of the app's creative tools, including the scissors, stickers, and pen, are now aligned in a vertical column along the right-hand side of the screen. A new addition is a looping icon. Press that, and your video will play over and over (and over) again until your friend clicks past it. We recommend using this to emphasize particularly silly moments.
Two additional new creative tools give you far more artistic control over your snaps. When you tap the scissors tool, you'll see a new stars icon. That opens what Snap is calling a "magic eraser." Move your finger over any item on screen, and it will disappear. So, for example, if you want to replace a phone in your friend's hand with a banana emoji, you can do just that.
And last, but certainly not least, is an emoji tool for the most emoji-obsessed among us. World, meet the emoji brush. Press the doodle tool, and a new emoji icon will appear. Click that, and you can choose from select emoji, including stars, fire, and hearts, to "paint" with. Surround your girlfriend in a border of hearts or your new dress in a ring of fire.
