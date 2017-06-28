Creating A Unique Wedding Geofilter Just Became Much Easier

Throwing a 30th birthday shindig, a bachelorette party, or a baby shower can feel like an impossible task. How will it be Instagrammable, feel special, and look different from what all of your friends have done before?
Snapchat has you covered — on the social-media front, at least. While the app has let users create community Geofilters for various cities and on-demand options for your own events, the process of designing a filter (and then getting it approved) was a challenge if you weren't a Photoshop pro. But today, things just became much simpler.
A new creative studio within the Snapchat app make it easier than ever to design a unique Geofilter that's very cost-effective. Previously, Snapchat required you to go online for this service. It's the perfect alternative, or addition, to an event hashtag. Click through to see how you can make your own for your Labor Day party, Halloween, and any other upcoming events.