Travis Scott Pleads Guilty For Disorderly Conduct At Arkansas Concert

New dad Travis Scott (née Jacques Webster) plead guilty on Tuesday to disorderly conduct after he allegedly encouraged fans to "storm the stage" at a concert in Arkansas last May.
Webster, who recently welcomed baby girl Stormi into the world with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, was initially also charged with inciting a riot and endangering the welfare of a minor, both of which were dropped according to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
The news was a relief to both Webster and one of his attorneys, Jon Nelson, who said he believed "the police way overcharged" Webster and "blew [the events] out of proportion."
Advertisement
"[Webster is] a fantastic entertainer, so for us, it's preposterous that he would intentionally try to incite a riot at one of his own concerts. The goal is to entertain people; you don't want a riot to break out," Nelson, who works at Arkansas-based law firm, Norwood & Norwood, told Refinery29. "They didn't shut [the concert] down. It just continued on, so there was clearly no riot."
Nelson said that even though the two severe charges, inciting a riot and endangering the welfare of a minor, were dropped, Webster wanted to make sure that he paid restitution to the two fans "who claimed they were injured during the concert."
"The combined restitution for the two individuals was $6,825.31," Nelson said. "Of course, we don't believe Travis was responsible for that, and we don't believe there was any crime committed at all, but he did feel bad that a couple people were injured during his concert, and he was willing to pay for that."
The Democrat-Gazette reports that this isn't the first time Webster has been accused of encouraging fans to "storm the stage," citing an incident at Lollapalooza in 2015. Though the Kardashian Krew is known to have a good time, perhaps Webster will follow Jenner's lead and rebrand from social butterfly to chill parent.
Advertisement