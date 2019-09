Travis Scott Pleads Guilty For Disorderly Conduct At Arkansas Concert

"[Webster is] a fantastic entertainer, so for us, it's preposterous that he would intentionally try to incite a riot at one of his own concerts. The goal is to entertain people; you don't want a riot to break out," Nelson, who works at Arkansas-based law firm, Norwood & Norwood , told Refinery29. "They didn't shut [the concert] down. It just continued on, so there was clearly no riot."