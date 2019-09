How Did Andrew Cunanan, Jeff Trail, & David Madson Know Each Other?

Like the first episode of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, "House on the Lake" begins with a brutal murder. Andrew Cunanan ( Darren Criss ) lures Jeff Trail (Finn Wittrock) to the Minneapolis apartment of David Madson (Cody Fern), with whom Cunanan is staying. The moment he walks in the door, Cunanan bludgeons him to death. Following that shocking act of violence, Cunanan manipulates Madson into remaining complicit and running away with him to Mexico. Like almost everything Cunanan says, this, too, is a lie . They only make it as far as Rush Lake, Minnesota, before Cunanan kills Madson with a pistol.