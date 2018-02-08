How Did Andrew Cunanan, Jeff Trail, & David Madson Know Each Other?

In the fall of 1997, Trail moved from San Diego to Bloomington, Minnesota, to work for a propane delivery company. American Crime Story insinuates that while in Minnesota, Trail became romantically involved with Cunanan's other Minneaoplis-based acquaintance, David Madson, though there is no proof of this actually being the case. The two had met in October without Cunanan, and Trail had told Madson, "You can't believe a word [Cunanan] says."