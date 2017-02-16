Your Fave Glee Star Will Play Gianni Versace’s Killer On American Crime Story

It'll be a while yet before American Crime Story's Versace-inspired third season debuts, but here's some casting news to tide you over. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Glee favorite Darren Criss will return to the Ryan Murphy fold by playing serial killer Andrew Cunanan. Cunanan died by suicide after killing fashion designer Gianni Versace and four other people in a July 1997 crime spree. It'll be the third Murphy collaboration for the Broadway star, who played Blaine on Glee and appeared in American Horror Story: Hotel. Meanwhile, Édgar Ramírez of Carlos and Joy fame has been cast as Versace, fashion icon and older brother to Donatella. No other major roles have been cast at this time. And no, Lady Gaga is not playing Donatella. THR notes that production on the show will begin in March. The 10-episode Versace season will run after season 2's Katrina airs, reportedly sometime in 2018.
Advertisement