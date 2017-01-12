Lady Gaga Will Not Be Playing The Role Of Our Dreams

No matter how excited the internet was about Lady Gaga portraying the iconic designer Donatella Versace, it ain't gonna happen. Rumors of Gaga's connection to the role as the sister of the late Gianni Versace in American Crime Story season 3 (one of Ryan Murphy's many, many projects) was fueled by Twitter posts, but Ryan Murphy is here to set things straight. The show will be Gaga-less. The show's creator told a group of reporters at the Television Critics Association that Gaga was, in fact, not going to be playing Donatella, ET reports. Ugh, she would have been so perfect. The unnamed season will be based off a book, Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in U.S. History by journalist Maureen Orth. Gianni was murdered in front of his house in 1997 by Cunanan, a 27-year-old serial killer. It was a shock to the Versace family, the fashion world, and beyond. Following the success of The People V. O.J. Simpson, this tragic tale will make for a successful television series. Even though we won't be seeing Gaga (who won a Golden Globe for her vampire character on season 5 of American Horror Story) in the series, we look forward to it nonetheless.
