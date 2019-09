It's Time To Give Your PJs A Luxe Makeover

On Thursday, & Other Stories is sliding a new capsule collection into your shopping carts just in time for Valentine's Day. And whether you're in need of a little solo pampering at home or slacking on those V-Day gifts for your S.O. or friends (or mom!), the new offering is dreamy (pun always intended). Featuring an array of luxe sleepwear from matching sets to velvet dressing gowns, the entire drop is set to make you bring out your inner glam — even when you're just binge watching in your bed with a bag of cheese puffs.