It's Time To Give Your PJs A Luxe Makeover

If everyone but your PJs are on the receiving end of getting some love and care this month, it's time to rethink your sleepwear choices. While we're not knocking our go-to nightly mix and match of old college tees and boxers, sometimes we could use a step up in the pajama department.
On Thursday, & Other Stories is sliding a new capsule collection into your shopping carts just in time for Valentine's Day. And whether you're in need of a little solo pampering at home or slacking on those V-Day gifts for your S.O. or friends (or mom!), the new offering is dreamy (pun always intended). Featuring an array of luxe sleepwear from matching sets to velvet dressing gowns, the entire drop is set to make you bring out your inner glam — even when you're just binge watching in your bed with a bag of cheese puffs.
Though the collection is explicitly nightwear, our continuing love affair with PJs as streetwear means we're eyeing also some of these for our everyday wardrobe, from a silky white romper ready to be layered over a few long-sleeve knits to a pair of pom-pom slippers we wish we could grab in time for New York Fashion Week. The 17-piece selection will include items from ready-to-wear to accessories with prices ranging from $85 - $125. Get a sneak peek at the pieces ahead before you can shop the collection at stories.com on February 8.