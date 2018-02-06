While that fact is already bad, it only get worse when you realize what it really means for Laszlo, Sara, and John. As we see during the investigation of the body, which was left on the roof of the old, abandoned immigration station, the killer was actually hiding directly underneath our crime fighters as they picked apart the so-called “fiend’s” psychology. That is how he ends up with the notebook by episode’s end. So, not only does he have John’s sketch pad — he knows everything the people trying catch him know.