In an exclusive clip of upcoming Alienist series premiere “The Boy On The Bridge,” airing January 22, we see just how disinterested Sara is with society’s sexist morays. The scene in question begins when the police commissioner's secretary shows up to an “unsavory” house, if you catch our drift, to drop off some important files for John. While it’s unclear exactly what form of depravity the business offers — considering the Gilded Age setting anything from prostitution to opium is a possibility — John looks absolutely ashamed to be caught frequenting such an establishment by a well-to-do young woman like Sara.