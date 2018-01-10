These Are TV's Most Empowering New Female Characters

It’s a good time to be a woman on television right now. In fact, as the 2018 Golden Globes proved earlier this month, it’s actually the best time to be a woman in television.
Whether we’re talking about comedy, drama, or the increasingly popular limited series, it’s likely the pinnacle of the genre is currently exploring the depths of some complex, amazing lady. As we’ve seen, for every perfectly petty, overachieving Madeline Martha Mackenzie (Reese Witherspoon) there’s an optimistic motormouth like Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), both of whom were introduced last year.
Thankfully, this year will give us even more complicated, empowering women on television. And, many of them will be played by movie stars like Dakota Fanning and Tiffany Haddish, meaning these characters will probably be obsession-worthy — it's not like anyone is luring true A-listers to the small screen with sub-par stories. So, before you start hearing about these new television characters everywhere, we decided to track them down early. Keep reading to learn out which TV denizens are helping to smash the patriarchy in 2018.
At this point, how will we even decide who gets a Golden Globe in 2019?
Read These Stories Next: