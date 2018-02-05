"I think that we made too many bad rom-coms. We took rom-coms and changed them from what they were, a really great love story told with a comedic twist, which is what life is to me — there’s a lot of comedy in life if you look around, and there’s a lot of love in life. We took that genre and we gave it a name, and we made a lot of bad rom-coms that didn’t sell. And I think that happens a lot in the film business. For example, [when] they said, ‘ Oh, you can’t sell female-oriented superhero movies.' And that was because they made two very high-profile female-oriented superhero movies that didn’t do well, but obviously you see now that’s not true, with the success of Wonder Woman. Or, look at Scarlett Johansson and her box-office pull. It’s not about rom-coms per se, it’s about making movies that people like, and that people want to watch. I think if we get back to telling stories authentically, that can change the genre."