Mandy Moore shared her reaction to watching the episode with the rest of the cast on her Instagram story on Thursday. "Watched The Super Bowl episode last night with the cast and I'm still not okay," she captioned a photo of herself with masks under her eyes. If she can't handle it, we're not sure we'll fair too much better. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Moore said she thinks it will be good for fans to finally get some closure . "I can't wait for fans to see our Super Bowl episode. People will get a lot of answers and will be able to move forward," Moore revealed. "I think for everybody's sake it'll be a good thing."