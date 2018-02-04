Ahead of the highly anticipated post-Super Bowl episode of This Is Us, NBC has released a clip from this week's guaranteed tear-jerker.
It may only be a little more than a minute, but if the rest of the episode is anything like this preview, we are in for an emotional evening. The clip, exclusively released on Entertainment Tonight, starts off with everyone asleep in a quiet house, but because we know what is coming, this is not comforting. Jack, aka ultimate TV dad, is stirred awake by an unfamiliar sound. He sits up for a sip of water. Again, a thud. As he stares at the bedroom door, he notices something out of place. Smoke.
Just like when I watch a horror movie, I am already leaning away from the screen not ready for the inevitable. Jack opens the door to find everything before him engulfed in flames. With little pause, he springs into action. "Rebecca, you should wake up! The house is on fire! Get dressed! Put some shoes on!" Jack yells before alerting his kids. After Rebecca assures him that Kevin is not in the house, Jack asks her to get every towel and sheet out of their bathroom as he gets ready to save Randall and Kate.
One thing is for sure, Super Bowl Sunday is about to be heartbreaking no matter whose team wins or loses.
Mandy Moore shared her reaction to watching the episode with the rest of the cast on her Instagram story on Thursday. "Watched The Super Bowl episode last night with the cast and I'm still not okay," she captioned a photo of herself with masks under her eyes. If she can't handle it, we're not sure we'll fair too much better. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Moore said she thinks it will be good for fans to finally get some closure. "I can't wait for fans to see our Super Bowl episode. People will get a lot of answers and will be able to move forward," Moore revealed. "I think for everybody's sake it'll be a good thing."
The creators of This Is Us collected reactions from other cast members which they shared on Twitter. Milo Ventimiglia's response is probably closest to our own.
We're fine. Everything's fine. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/Rlfikzs5NR— This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) February 4, 2018
This Is Us airs tonight right after the Super Bowl. The cast will also be guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon live right after the episode.
