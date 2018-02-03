Mohamed Hadid Is Accused Of Rape By Guess Model Miranda Vee

Vee shared her story on Instagram recounting that she was given the impression that it was a "professional meeting" about a test shoot in part set up by Guess co-founder Paul Marciano who she claims also sexually harassed her. Instead of meeting for coffee as planned, the model alleges that it ended with "just me, him, and champagne where he date raped me in an apartment." Vee claims that when she attempted to speak out about it last year, Hadid, along with Marciano, coerced her into signing a non-disclosure agreement. Vee says the only reason she signed it was because "Paul threatened me and said he would get me disappeared if I ever say anything."