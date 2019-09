So, Charlie Puth & Selena Gomez Did Have A Low-Key Romance

"I don't kiss and tell," Puth tells Billboard, adding, "but the only way a song like that can come across as real is if there’s something else going on behind the scenes. And that’s what was happening [with Gomez]. Very short-lived, very small, but very impactful. And it really messed me up. I’m trying to put this the best way possible: It wasn’t like I was the only person on her mind. And I think I knew that going in — what I was getting myself into." Puth and Gomez have been denying that anything happened between them for a while now, but, as I'm sure the two singers realized, the fans knew what was up.