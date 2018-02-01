So, Charlie Puth & Selena Gomez Did Have A Low-Key Romance

That Charlie Puth — he just wants "Attention"! The 24-year-old singer, who is gearing up to release a new album, Voicenote, gave a pretty over-the-top cover story interview to Billboard ("Puth in Revolt," as the February issue is labeled) and it's full of bad boy angst and strange Puth-isms (for example, "I'm hungries" means "I am hungry.)
Almost immediately, Puth pulls an interesting move and starts bashing his own debut album, Nine Track Mind, (he goes so far as to say it is akin to"flossing with aluminum foil"). But he makes sure to defend one song on it: "We Don't Talk Anymore," a duet with Selena Gomez. Why does Puth hold this song so close to his heart? Well, because in the process of making it, it sounds like he had given his to Gomez.
"I don't kiss and tell," Puth tells Billboard, adding, "but the only way a song like that can come across as real is if there’s something else going on behind the scenes. And that’s what was happening [with Gomez]. Very short-lived, very small, but very impactful. And it really messed me up. I’m trying to put this the best way possible: It wasn’t like I was the only person on her mind. And I think I knew that going in — what I was getting myself into." Puth and Gomez have been denying that anything happened between them for a while now, but, as I'm sure the two singers realized, the fans knew what was up.
He continues, saying that the song represented "a particular moment in my life, when someone very close to me wanted the attention of somebody else. When I found that out and we ended it, I might have done some shady things too, and she might have asked me, 'How long has this been going on?'"
To recap: Puth (who does not kiss and tell) definitely had some sort of romance with Gomez and just told everyone. Gomez (who recently rekindled things with her "best friend") left Puth all torn up over her after she started wanting the attention of another guy.
