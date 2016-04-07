This Celeb Just Confirmed He's Not Dating Selena Gomez

Charlie Puth is many things — a singer, a songwriter, a producer. But something he definitely is not is Selena Gomez's boyfriend. Puth laid rumors that he and Gomez are together to rest when he made a guest appearance on The Elvis Duran Show. Puth explained to the host that he's not in a relationship with Gomez, nor is he dating Meghan Trainor. And while Puth and Gomez are friends, he has also been romantically linked to people he doesn't even know, such as Serena Williams.

