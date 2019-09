You Won't Believe What People Are Doing With Facial Cleansing Devices

But that's assuming everyone is of the belief that human sexuality is a beautiful thing you shouldn't be ashamed of — and we sure as hell know that's not the case. Foreo, it turns out, sells its products in regions with some pretty conservative ideas around sex, sex toys, and masturbation. Consider Alabama, where it's against the law to sell "any device designed or marketed as useful primarily for the stimulation of human genital organs" under the Anti-Obscenity Enforcement Act , and Saudi Arabia, where masturbation is forbidden under Sharia Law and sex toys are on the list of prohibited imports . A call to a Sephora in Huntsville and a brief scan of Sephora's Saudi Arabian site indicates the cleansing devices are available for purchase in both areas.