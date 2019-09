Can This High-Tech Device Erase Fine Lines Without Any Pain?

High-tech facial devices always hit the market with a bang, piquing our interest with blue lights and spaceship designs that make us hope perfect skin isn't just some futuristic fantasy of ours. Some end up being bogus; others, brilliant. But how do you distinguish between the two before throwing down your cash? We're on a mission to find out. Over the next few weeks, R29 staffers will be road-testing the biggest innovations of the year to see if each delivers on its stellar claims. Up next: the NEWA Skin Care System It's easy to obsess over a single wrinkle — especially if it's your first. When you look in the mirror, that one fine line, wherever it may be, suddenly becomes all you can see. That was the case for R29er Natalie Gontcharova, who wanted a fix for a horizontal crinkle across her forehead.And while there are plenty of ways to soften lines at home retinol is just one good example — the most effective methods have traditionally taken the form of derm-administered injections or lasers. But now, there are more at-home facial devices with lower-strength laser technology popping up on the market, making it easier than ever to flip a switch and get on the road to smoother skin.So, we enlisted Natalie to road-test the latest NEWA Skin Care System . The device uses radio frequency-based technology that — when used with the included Lift Activator Gel — is meant to stimulate collagen production and reduce fine lines. And at $450, we expected big things.