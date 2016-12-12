Can This High-Tech Device Erase Fine Lines Without Any Pain?

Following the instructions, she treated her forehead area for four minutes a day, five times a week, for one month. (Though, she admits, she skipped two days of treatment.) For the most part, using it wasn't a complete imposition on her daily life. "I didn't think the four-minute treatment time was bad. It was just enough time for me to brush my teeth with my other hand — I'm a good multitasker! — or watch a snippet of The Daily Show. Plus, I found the warming sensation of the gel really nice. It wasn't painful at all," she says, adding that all she felt was a gentle buzzing. Good news for those who hate the rubber-band snap of a hair-removal laser.



So did it work? Well, yes and no. "What I found remarkable about this device was that it seems to have an almost immediate smoothing effect on skin," she says. "Right after I used it — and the mornings after — my annoying line was visibly reduced, and my skin felt smoother overall." But, as with most beauty treatments, maintenance is key. "During those weeks when I didn't use it as consistently, the line came back. I'd be curious to see the longer-term results, so I will definitely use it again."

