A little over a year ago, America learned a very important lesson: You can't always trust the polls. But the numbers don't lie, and Pinterest's 2018 trend predictions report a whopping 345% increase in saves for "derma roller" over the past year. And that means the controversial beauty treatment probably isn't going anywhere come January — for better or for worse.
The much-disputed device, which essentially involves pricking your face with teeny-tiny needles all over in the name of beauty, isn't the only form of facial rolling that's made the list: Pinterest's data findings suggest that we can expect to see a lot of quartz and jade rollers as well, which — while they aren't exactly considered the peak of technology-backed, scientifically-proven skin-care innovation — are 100% less likely to poke easily-infected holes into your face.
When we're not busy rolling rocks and minerals over our skin in an upward and outward motion while preaching the benefits of lymphatic drainage and increased circulation, Pinterest's list also shows a huge uptick in saves for all things oil, with "cleansing oil" in particular seeing a 555% increase. There's also been more and more interest in shade-inclusive foundation ranges, with Fenty Beauty's expansive 40-shade offerings raising the bar for the rest of the industry — and, with "complexion matching" up 378% over last year, the demand is definitely there. (Rather, it always has been; now the rest of the world is finally paying attention.)
So here's to better skin and foundation that actually matches in 2018 — and may the best trend win by the popular vote.
