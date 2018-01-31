Tom Hardy Will 100% Regret This Leonardo DiCaprio Tattoo One Day

Tom Hardy and Leonardo DiCaprio have officially taken their bromance to the next level in the form of permanent ink. However, the decision wasn’t fully on Hardy’s terms. In an interview with Esquire back in 2016, Hardy revealed a bet he and his Revenant co-star had made just in time for the Oscars. DiCaprio predicted that Hardy would be nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film and Hardy disagreed, so naturally they decided that the loser would have to get a tattoo of the winner’s choosing. Hardy got the honor (or curse) of a nomination and with it, a design for fresh new body art from the Titanic star.
"He wrote, in this really shitty handwriting: 'Leo knows everything.' Ha! I was like, 'Okay, I'll get it done, but you have to write it properly,'" explained Hardy.
Two years later, DiCaprio finally got his act together with his handwriting and Hardy now has a lasting mark of their friendship on his right arm. A huge “Leo knows all” tattoo was featured in a selfie with Hardy a fan posted on their Instagram. And, erm, that font is pretty bold!
It really could have been way worse. DiCaprio could have chosen anything from his list of iconic roles. We would all probably pay to see an image of his crying face from the 1996 version of Romeo + Juliet on Hardy’s chest. Or a drawing of the door Jack supposedly couldn't fit on in Titanic.
This might not be Hardy’s favorite of his many tattoos but hopefully he will be able to laugh it off as well as his failed rap career. NME found the album with lyrics written and performed by Hardy from 1999 titled “Falling On Your Arse in 1999” uploaded to Bandcamp by someone named DJ Eddie Too Tall. The mixtape shows some promise but also demonstrates that it was an excellent career move on Hardy’s part to stick to acting. Although if he had focused on music, he might not be in the situation of having a tattoo dedicated to DiCaprios' all powerful knowledge.
