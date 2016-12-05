In a new interview with Esquire, Tom Hardy revealed that his next tattoo design will come courtesy of his pal Leonardo DiCaprio. If you're thinking that Hardy is either creepily obsessed with his Revenant co-star or simply a really, really big Titanic fan (so big that he wants to forever immortalize his love for Leo by inking his body), then you'd be wrong on both accounts.
According to Hardy, the two actors made a bet about Hardy's prospects for an Oscar nomination for his role in last year's Best Picture winner, and unfortunately for Hardy, he lost.
As Hardy tells it, DiCaprio believed Hardy would be nominated for the prestigious award, and Hardy humbly believed he wouldn't. Now, eating that slice of humble pie has led to what should be a pretty hideous tattoo of DiCaprio's design: the words "Leo knows everything" on the body part of Hardy's choosing.
Hardy was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as John Fitzgerald in the critically acclaimed epic, and DiCaprio came at the ready with his tattoo design for the already inked actor.
As Hardy explained, "He wrote, in this really shitty handwriting: 'Leo knows everything.' Ha! I was like, 'Okay, I'll get it done, but you have to write it properly.'"
The 39-year-old British actor hasn't quite made it to the parlor yet to get the ink, but, he says frankly, "It sucks."
On the bright side, at least he doesn't have to get a tattoo of the Titanic sinking like some people have done voluntarily. He just has to live with a permanent reminder that Leo's heart will go on...and on...and on.
