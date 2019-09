The Internet Couldn't Stop Talking About The State Of Joe Kennedy's Mouth Last Night

As you may recall, Marco Rubio's bid for hydration made him the subject of Trump's ridicule for several years — and considering the President's propensity for giving belittling nicknames to his political opponents and anyone who dares "treat him badly," it seems like only a matter of time before Kennedy joins Little Marco Rubio Rocket Man Kim Jong-Un , and so very many others ( 425, at last count ) as the next object of the POTUS' Twitter mockery. We hope to see more of Shiny Mouth Joe taking the public stage — but for his next major appearance, might we recommend the Kiehl's Facial Fuel No-Shine Moisturizing Lip Balm