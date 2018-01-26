Joe Kennedy is definitely up and coming, but in this year of a massive response against Trump organized by women , the belated recognition of black women as the backbone of the party, and the large # of women and minorities running for office, his selection is tone deaf.— Kathleen (@KRV65) January 26, 2018
what if, and just hear me out, the party that women and people of color support had a future that wasn't just white men— Alli Gator ?? (@PoliticalPup415) January 26, 2018
2. If you're not sure why Kennedy is a poor choice, read this paragraph about Democratic Party thinking and try not to laugh. This is one of the saddest, face-palmiest things I've read in a while. pic.twitter.com/Uz1k2YXAFW— Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) January 26, 2018
3. If you're looking a youngish, non-dynasty Democrat who's good on camera and has national appeal, any of these three would rally the base and generate buzz for weeks:@SenDuckworth@JulianCastro@JasonKander— Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) January 26, 2018
There are many others. Feel free to add.
Dems made a very smart pick here. Joe Kennedy is a millennial and he's polished. If family legacy does anything, it'll be to remind ppl that when America was at the height of the "great" era that Trump and MAGA are nostalgic for, the country was run by a Democrat. https://t.co/VSHM9qeok1— Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) January 26, 2018
Joe Kennedy is the future. Glad to see the Democrats embracing that.— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) January 26, 2018
Hell yeah! @guzman4delegate is one of my favorites (I love all of our new legislators though) because she’s a walking American dream, a real person, and a fighter for everyone. She embodies #cantstopwontstop and does it in high heels. https://t.co/wdpJV9WK0e— Sarah Smith (@sarahsmithva) January 26, 2018
ANNOUNCEMENT: With all the racism coming from the White House, I will NOT be attending @realDonaldTrump's State of the Union.— Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) January 15, 2018
Instead, we'll focus on the State of OUR Union, our opposition to his agenda, and we will lift up a progressive and inclusive vision of our country. pic.twitter.com/dcAWMIkZZV