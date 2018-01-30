Catt Sadler Already Has A New Gig After Speaking Out Against E!'s Pay Gap

Nothing, not even Hollywood's unsettling pay gap, can keep former E! News anchor Catt Sadler from living her best life.
The TV personality and single mother of two announced on Tuesday that she's slated to guest-host on The View next month.
"I can't tell you how much I look forward to getting back on tv," she tweeted along with a link to a People article. "February 14. An extra sweet V Day indeed."
Sadler, whom People reports worked at E! News for more than a decade, quit in December after the network refused to pay her the same amount as former co-host Jason Kennedy. The former E! News show and Daily Pop host later accused the network of paying Kennedy nearly double her salary, despite their similar roles and experience.
Unfortunately, stories like Sadler's are far too common in the entertainment industry; and, while women such as Jennifer Lawrence have been fighting for income equality in Hollywood, progress has been slow. More recently, actresses have been demanding equality through the Time's Up movement, which calls for an end to sexism and unfair pay gaps. Sadler, though unintentionally, has become one of the faces of the important cultural movement and has inspired countless other women to advocate for themselves and others. Most notably, Will & Grace star Debra Messing defended Sadler on the Golden Globes red carpet while on E!.
Some of these celebrity women are sharing in the excitement about Sadler's big announcement.
"I can't wait to watch you on @TheView @IAmCattSadler," Jessica Chastain tweeted.
Amber Tamblyn, too, shared some simple words of encouragement: "Get it Catt!"
While Sadler's guest-host position is exciting, it certainly doesn't mark the end of the battle. People are now tweeting #CattOnTheCarpet in hopes that the Academy will let Sadler walk on the red carpet at the 2018 Oscars to highlight that #TimesUp is not just a hashtag; it's a battle cry for a meaningful, lasting cultural change.
Wanna get behind @IAmCattSadler for her bravery and leadership? Use the hashtag #CattOnTheCarpet ??? Our mission is to make this campaign a huge success before red carpet season ends, so we need YOU and anyone who supports #TimesUp #GenderEquality #StrongFemales— Marki Costello (@markicostello) January 29, 2018
