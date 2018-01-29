5 Alternatives To This Sold-Out Lip Oil

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it’s got to be good.
A key component of any successful no-makeup makeup look is a lip stain that delivers just a hint of color. The only problem? Until recently, most formulations were a gamble — and anyone who's had to sacrifice hydrated lips for sheer pigment knows the struggle.
The beauty community flocked to stores when lip oils first hit the scene. Finally, a tinted product that moisturizes like a balm, but gives lips the glamorous finish of a gloss. Now, years later, beauty lovers everywhere are still digging lip oils. Case in point: Milk Makeup's Oil Lip Stain, which has sold out in two shades at Sephora.
One layer of Milk's lip oil gives a sheer layer of color, but the product can be layered for more opacity, too. It's loaded with vitamin E, rosemary, and olive oil to hydrate dry lips and a roller-ball applicator that makes sweeping the tint on easy.
Thankfully, Milk's oil is still available on the brand's website, but if you can't get your hands on a shade — or want to give another oil a try — check out our favorites in the slides ahead.