When Chrissy Teigen announced that she was pregnant with baby number two in November, she made sure that we knew her husband John Legend was indeed the dad. She captioned the adorable video that featured her daughter Luna with “it’s john’s!.” But since her announcement, she’s been less forthcoming about the sex of the family’s new addition. She may have just changed that during the Grammys.
Teigen took to Instagram to post a photo of herself on the red carpet, with her pregnant belly on full display in a shiny silver dress. She captioned this photo “mama and her baby boy.” With this new information, a few R29ers are banking on the baby boy being named John, after his father. I’m willing to put my money on it, too. Regardless, I hope the new baby is just as full of joy and laughter as his sibling Luna, who is already an icon and arguably more loved than both of her parents. I can’t wait to see her in big sister mode.
The sex of her baby is the second cup of tea that Teigen has spilled to fans tonight. Earlier on the red carpet, the soon-to-be mom of two revealed how one of the toilets in her home went mysteriously missing last week, a fiasco she also documented on social media for her millions of followers. Apparently, the contractor they hired to install a new toilet took the old one before the replacement was ready. Teigen said she peed on herself laughing at the ridiculousness of it. With a baby boy pushing on her bladder, it’s probably a good idea to have a toilet on demand.
