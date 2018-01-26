Flashback Friday, anyone? Jessica Alba is clearly feeling a little nostalgic, and we’re not mad at it. On Thursday, the mother of three shared a throwback photo from her days as a model on Instagram — and its the cutest thing ever. Before Alba was a successful actress, landing the covers of Forbes, InStyle, Harper’s Bazaar, or Glamour, the 35-year-old was just a girl, posing for a Limited Too ad with fellow actress Jessica Biel.
“I think I was 12 or 13... maybe 14? It was for Limited Too which was a kids line connected to The Limited,” she captioned the ski-themed photo. Alba calls this one of her only “real” modeling jobs, and in the images she's seen wearing a black hat and sweatshirt emblazoned with different colored boots. Biel is posing on the edge of the photo in a bright yellow sweatshirt and black jeans. Started wearing Limited Too, now Alba and Biel are wearing the best designers on the red carpet.
Alba’s commenters were super-into the #TBT moment, including Reese Witherspoon who wrote “this is everything.” Others were more into the Limited Too shoutout. @snmonroe2004 pointed out: “I had that sweatshirt in every color with plaid leggings and matching headbands.” She continued, writing: “My mom would have me hand out Limited Too coupons for them at the store in our mall,” and hashtagged the comment “stylin.”
Alba and Biel weren’t the only ones who “modeled” for the brand, @nadabutestrada wrote: “Amazing photos and amazing throwback! My first job ever was at Limited Too (both as a “model” standing out front and as a cashier). I spent all my money on the clothes there. Like all of these sweatshirts for instance. I owned all of them.”
And amid all of the love for the retailer, @gelisalove shared: “Limited too is still very much a thing @jessicaalba that’s awesome you were apart of a place I shopped as a kid and shopped for my kids.” But it was @maryannstensrude who summed up what everyone was thinking: “You don't age! You look the same as when you were a teenager.”
