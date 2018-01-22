That said, much of Carr’s story is based on fact, lending the book (and show) an undeniable sheen of plausibility. “It was important to me that everything in my book was true, except for my story,”of his meticulously researched novel. The very first sentence of book’review pointed out the intense atmospheric specificity of The Alienist. “You can practically hear the clip-clop of horses' hooves echoing down old Broadway...You can taste the good food at Delmonico's. You can smell the fear in the air.” A horrendous serial killer very well could exist this world.