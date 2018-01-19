Fergie Has Blue Hair — & It's Way More Wearable Than It Sounds

If there's one thing we've all probably aspired to be at one point in time, it's "Fergalicious." We spent countless days in '06 swiping on Lancome's Juicy Tube Lip Gloss and blasting the gospel of Fergie until it felt like second nature to spell the word glamorous. Twelve years later, both lip gloss and Fergie are bigger than ever. And like she was doing more than a decade ago, the singer is making bold beauty choices — like dyeing her ends blue.
The singer-songwriter showed off her subtle ombré at last night's taping of Fox's The Four, a new competition series she is hosting. On the (ironically fitting) blue carpet before the show, Fergie's blue hair was peeking out from underneath her signature blond lob. And it's not the only time she's dabbled some hidden, semipermanent color. In fact, celebrity hair stylist George Papanikolas tells Refinery29 that Fergie has been into dyeing the undersides of her hair black for an "edgy rock and roll look" as of late.
Advertisement
The inspiration behind the dye job? "She was wearing a monochrome blue outfit, blue nails, blue shoes, and blue eye make up," Papanikolas says. "The hair color is that extra accessory to complete the look." In order to create the hair color, Papanikolas says he used weft hair extensions dipped with Matrix's SoColor Cult hair dye (a salon-only treatment) in the shade Admiral Navy. The result: a major beauty statement that washes out after a few dozen shampoos — no commitment necessary. Now that's what we call bringing the boom boom wow.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement