Fergie Has Blue Hair — & It's Way More Wearable Than It Sounds

If there's one thing we've all probably aspired to be at one point in time, it's "Fergalicious." We spent countless days in '06 swiping on Lancome's Juicy Tube Lip Gloss and blasting the gospel of Fergie until it felt like second nature to spell the word glamorous. Twelve years later, both lip gloss and Fergie are bigger than ever . And like she was doing more than a decade ago, the singer is making bold beauty choices — like dyeing her ends blue.