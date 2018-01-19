This $20 Drugstore Palette Is The Only Eyeshadow You'll Need This Year

An impressive résumé, unwavering dedication, and bold ideas are often required to earn your dream job, but there's more to thriving at your 9-5 than that. If an idyllic young professional's starter pack existed, we'd guess it would also include evening yoga classes (to manage stress), comfortable sneakers (to slip on while hauling ass to a meeting across town), and an extra-special self-care product (for a major confidence boost when needed).
That last one, although simple in concept, can be hard to find — especially at a price point that doesn't burn a hole right through your well-deserved paycheck. Some might find that in a hair product, face mask, or bath oil, but for those that prefer makeup, we have a foolproof idea for you. Feel most powerful in a wash of color on the lid? Milani Cosmetics has blessed us with the presence of a does-it-all palette deserving of the name Bold Obsessions.
The brand's new 12-pan palette comes with a mix of mattes and shimmers wrapped up in gorgeous gold packaging. Maybe it's just us, but the entire thing is giving us immediate luxe vibes — minus the $50 price tag. In fact, the $20 price point is arguably our favorite part of the entire palette.
Of course, the color payoff is nothing to scoff at either. When applied to the eyes, this palette comes through. Every shadow is beautifully pigmented and the colors easily melt into each other for smooth blending. Plus, it has all your bases covered, from a smoky eye (the matte black is wonderfully dense) to a soft beige shimmer. In short, it'll do the job of many shadows, in one compact design. A tote bag big enough to fit extra shoes, yoga clothes, and snacks, however, you'll have to find on your own.
