You Won't Believe What Beauty Requirement Is In Kim Kardashian's Will

This story was originally posted on January 18, 2018.
When it comes to someone's Last Will and Testament, it's understandable to see some very specific wishes. Historically, people have even been more concerned with vanity than their do-not-resuscitate (DNR) orders — like when Napoleon Bonaparte, prominent military leader during the French Revolution, reportedly requested his head be shaved and hair be made into a bracelet while the rest got divided into pieces and shared between friends and family. But it looks like there's a present-day celebrity with her own hair-specific request: Kim Kardashian West.
On Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner went in for reduction surgery on her earlobes. Kim, ever the supportive daughter, accompanied her mother to both the pre- and post-procedure appointments. This means that after the surgery was finished, Kim was there to check out her mom's results — and the whole debacle must have gotten her thinking.
Advertisement
During the appointment, Kim mentioned something that had us gasping more than when we found out about Khloé's pregnancy (which happened in the same episode). "I put it in my will that I have to always have my hair done if I’m, like… cannot… talk to myself or, like communicate," she explained while brushing her butt-grazing hair extensions.
And if you thought Kim being at her mother's side during the post-ops was kind, her next comment might earn her the daughter-of-the-year award: "Mom, I’ll make sure that your hair’s always done. If you don’t know your name, you’ll have great hair." There is nothing like some beauty reassurance to lighten up a morbid moment, are we right?
Advertisement