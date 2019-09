You Won't Believe What Beauty Requirement Is In Kim Kardashian's Will

When it comes to someone's Last Will and Testament , it's understandable to see some very specific wishes. Historically, people have even been more concerned with vanity than their do-not-resuscitate (DNR) orders — like when Napoleon Bonaparte, prominent military leader during the French Revolution, reportedly requested his head be shaved and hair be made into a bracelet while the rest got divided into pieces and shared between friends and family. But it looks like there's a present-day celebrity with her own hair-specific request: Kim Kardashian West.