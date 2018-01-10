In the sea of eyeshadow palettes, it's rare for one to feel different from the next. The bar was set when Urban Decay launched the Naked palette — and then continued to drop countless spin-offs — making it pretty damn difficult to find one just as pigmented and wearable. Then came Gigi Hadid's collaboration with Maybelline.
Before telling you why this six-shade compact is the shit, let's first talk about the colors. Yes, it may look like yet another neutral makeup palette that has all your everyday, warm and cool browns, golds, and pinks. But it can work wonders for more than just beginners. In fact, this one has a silky formula that sets itself apart from all others.
Remember Maybelline's Bouncy Blush? Hadid's West Coast Glow palette has a similar buoyant texture. Although there are two separate eyeshadow palettes included in the full collection, we're partial to the warmer-toned option. The shades include Blondie (Champagne shimmer), Paradise Cove (cool matte brown), Firehouse (dusty rose shimmer), Montecito (matte pink), Summerland (gold shimmer), and Pacific Coast Highway (matte chocolate brown). More impressively, though, is the payoff: Every swipe goes on smooth as butter, with a crazy pigment load. It's so silky, you'll just want to reach out and touch it.
If you were to check out some reviews online, you'll notice the only downside people mention is the cost. At $15, it might seem a little steep for a drugstore option, but we can assure you: For a travel-friendly, easy-to-use, velvety soft eyeshadow palette, the extra price you pay is worth it. Feeling like you got Gigi Hadid's signature because it's scrawled across the front certainly doesn't hurt, either.
