The Makeup Trends Our Editors Can't Wait To Try In 2018

We're betting this year will be our most creative yet. Seeing as 2018 is already poised to be another year of rule-breaking expression and empowerment, we want our makeup to read that way, too. That's why we're starting the new year with a promise: To dip our toes in new trends, techniques, colors, and textures. Ahead, our editors share the looks we're itching to whip out this year. Why? Because new year, new look — amirite?