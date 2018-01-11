The Makeup Trends Our Editors Can't Wait To Try In 2018

We're almost two weeks into the new year and our group chats are still teeming with resolutions. Some are bound to be fleeting ("I'm quitting sugar this month!") while others have the potential for better staying power ("I'm going to Marie Kondo my apartment!"). Still, lofty ambitions to change your diet or create a more minimalist abode have a tendency to... fall flat. In fact, Forbes has reported that in past years a mere 8% of Americans reportedly keep their resolutions. (Not exactly a number that inspires action...) Luckily, there's another way to start fresh for a new year that doesn't involve hauling ass to a crowded gym through three inches of snow: makeup.
We're betting this year will be our most creative yet. Seeing as 2018 is already poised to be another year of rule-breaking expression and empowerment, we want our makeup to read that way, too. That's why we're starting the new year with a promise: To dip our toes in new trends, techniques, colors, and textures. Ahead, our editors share the looks we're itching to whip out this year. Why? Because new year, new look — amirite?