Why Raven-Symoné Won't Wear Her Natural Curls In Public

To Raven-Symoné, those curls are a reflection of her truest self, one that isn't for everyone to see. “I feel like when I wear my curly hair, it’s really Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman: who my parents birthed and who I am," she continued. "It’s not the person that’s on camera or this. That’s why you’ll rarely see that hair. It’s more me than anything else.”