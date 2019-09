Why Raven-Symoné Won't Wear Her Natural Curls In Public

This isn't the first time that Raven-Symoné, an executive producer for Disney's Raven's Home, has opened up about her hair story. She appeared in Chris Rock's 2009 Good Hair documentary. During a presser for the film, she recalled a rare instance when she wore her natural curls in public. "Yeah, I did that," she said. "And I went on the red carpet and somebody called me a poodle on the internet." She added, "I'm totally fine with speaking about the fact that I wear a weave. I think the reason I feel that way is that underneath it all, I'm very confident in my own personal hair. Even though I'm wearing this, in my mind I feel like I have my short curly hair going on. And that's what I wear in front of my friends, that's what I wear when I'm at home, and then when I work there's a certain look it has to be."