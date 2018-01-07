Ulta Beauty's Massive Skin Sale Starts Today — & The Deals Are Legit

Can't wait to wash away the stress of 2017? You're not the only one. The relentless headlines have left us with a lingering emotional migraine we'll (most likely) have until March — not to mention how the year treated our skin. There's nothing like a tumultuous 24-hour news cycle to fuel a budding hormonal breakout. Luckily, we have a foolproof solution that'll save your stressed-out skin in no time. Starting today, Ulta Beauty is having its biggest skin care sale of the year.
The Love Your Skin event is one of the brand's largest beauty sales you'll find in 2018. Similar to its Gorgeous Hair event, you can except major discounts and deals on your favorite products. Spoiler: Expect Clinique, Murad, and Philosophy prices up to 50% off with one-day-only sales starting January 7 and ending on the 27th. Our advice? Start a wish list now so you can score every last serum, mask, and de-puffing eye cream your medicine cabinet desires.
Click ahead to check out every in-store and online deal during Ulta Beauty's Love Your Skin Event.