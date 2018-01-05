As of right now, the GoFundMe for the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund, launched by over 300 actresses including Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes, America Ferrera, Ashley Judd, Eva Longoria, Amber Tamblyn, Kerry Washington, Lena Waithe, Natalie Portman, and Emma Stone to raise money to take down sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood and beyond, is this close to its $15 million goal. Over 9,000 people have donated over the past 16 days — including a huge number of celebrities.
Scrolling through the list is kind of like discovering celebs on Venmo, but for a good cause. You can see exactly who in the industry donated money to the fund, and also how much. Of course, there is always the possibility that it could just be someone with the same name, or putting a celebrity name instead of their own, so it's not totally confirmed...but what other Blake Lively would just happen to have a spare $25,000?
i recommend going through the donations on the time's up gofundme. it's a whole thing. pic.twitter.com/WYkkLNv2v3— ellie bate (@eleanorbate) January 5, 2018
A whole slew of celebrities have taken to donating huge sums of money, like Scarlett Johansson, Anne Hathaway, and Jessica & Justin Timberlake.
While it's fun to see who donated what purely for voyeuristic reasons, it's also a good way for celebrities to be transparent about their commitment to the cause, especially celebrity men. While people like Timberlake and Aziz Ansari have already donated, it's worth keeping an eye on who else puts their money where their mouth is and takes this relatively simple step towards progress. For men, especially, who have had trouble navigating #MeToo's tumultuous environment due to privilege and inexperience, a good new year's resolution would be to educate yourself, and make that first commitment to change.
